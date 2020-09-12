HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic is blocked on the Highway 247 spur and south Highway 341 in Houston County after a spill near the Perdue plant.

According to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner, just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, chicken parts and fluid spilled onto the highway. Perdue crews are cleaning up the area in order to reopen the roadway. Stoner says they do not know what caused the spill, but no one was hurt.