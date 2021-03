Drivers should find an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

MACON, Ga. — Traffic is blocked near the Riverside Drive mall exit near Arkwright Road after an accident caused part of a guardrail on the overpass broke off onto the roadway Friday evening.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two cars collided, causing one car to hit the guardrail, which broke and fell over the bypass.

No one was hurt by the guardrail, and the drivers in the wreck did not suffer serious injuries.