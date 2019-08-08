WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you're planning on hitting the road to get from Houston County to Bibb County Thursday night, you might want to find an alternate route.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division, they will be moving an aircraft at around 7 p.m.

The route will start at the Central Georgia Technical College on Cohen Walker Drive before making its way to Houston Lake Road, Georgia Highway 96 eastbound to Highway 247, and then northbound on 247 to the Macon-Bibb Regional Airport.

The traffic division says to expect heavy delays along the route, and they're asking people to find an alternate route and avoid the area.

