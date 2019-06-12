JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff's Office issued a traffic alert for Friday morning.

A crash involving an overturned semi-truck and a car has forced them to close Highway 96 to traffic for for the next 2-3 hours.

The closure runs from Highway 129 to the Twiggs-Houston County line.

They tell us there are no injuries, but if you’re planning to take highway 96 between Twiggs and Houston County you need to take a different route.

The detour is expected to last until 10:30 or 11:30 Friday morning.

