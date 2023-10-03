11-year-old boy hit and killed by car on Tucker Road in Macon

Here is what we know at this time.

MACON, Ga. — A child is dead after being hit by a car on Tucker Road in Macon, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. near Weatherby Drive.

A Ford Explorer driven by a 40-year-old man was traveling south on Tucker Road.

An 11-year-old boy was crossing the street in front of the SUV and was hit. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

The next of kin has been notified. The name of the boy has not been released at this time.

The road has since reopened after being shut down for a period of time this morning.