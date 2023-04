The light is at the intersection of Vineville and Forrest Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — A car has crashed into the signal box of traffic lights at the Vineville and Forrest Avenue intersection in Macon.

According to county spokesman Chris Floore, BSO will be assisting with traffic in the area while the light is down.

He said county crews are working on fixing the light and signal box, but the repair could take most of the day.