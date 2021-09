The agency says the scene was cleared just after 7 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:55 p.m.:

GDOT says the scene was cleared just after 7 p.m. and traffic is moving again.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says drivers on I-75 Northbound should find an alternate route due to flooding.

According to a tweet from GDOT West's Twitter account Wednesday evening, flooding on I-75 northbound at milepost 165 exit has blocked all lanes.

ALERT: Road Flooding; I-75 NB: I-16 EB (MP 165), Bibb Co, 1 ln (of 1) aff, Ocrd: 4:08PM, Exp clr: 8PM.| 6:27P — GDOT West Traffic (@GDOTWestTraffic) September 15, 2021