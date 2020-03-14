MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies got a call around 8 p.m. Friday evening about a person shot in the middle of the road on Gray Highway.

At this time, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office cannot determine whether or not the person was actually shot, but are confirming a pedestrian death.

The sheriff's office says they are not releasing any details about the man at this time.

------

Right now, traffic on Gray Highway is being rerouted as the Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigates a crime scene.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, one person was found dead on Gray Highway near Krispy Kreme and McDonald's.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

