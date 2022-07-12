Traffic stop ends multi-state crime spree for man with 70 felony charges and 31 convictions

"This dirtbag made the mistake of driving through Flagler County after committing crimes," Florida Sheriff Rick Staly said.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop on July 8 put an end to a multi-state crime spree for Stephen Johnson, 36, according to Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Johnson was pulled over around 7 a.m. heading south on I-95 in a Kia with a South Carolina tag. He was slowing down the flow of traffic in the left lane and the tag on the Kia did not belong to it, FCSO said.

Johnson continuously slowed down to 45 m.p.h. trying to prevent the deputy from getting behind him, but the deputy was eventually able to conduct a traffic stop, according to police.

After being pulled over, Johnson gave an AVIS rental agreement for the 2022 silver Kia, but deputies confirmed that the tag attached to the vehicle was not assigned to it. Deputies also said Johnson was not wearing his seat belt, FCSO said.

Johnson was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information, three counts of Petit Theft and Violation of Probation for recent Burglary charges in Pompano Beach, FL, according to FCSO.

Johnson’s criminal history dates back to 2004. He’s been charged with 70 felonies prior to his arrest in Flagler County, resulting in 31 felony convictions and 15 misdemeanor charges.

“This dirtbag made the mistake of driving through Flagler County after committing crimes in South Carolina and Clay County, Florida,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

“Fortunately an eagle-eye deputy brought his crime spree to a halt before he could prey on our community," Sheriff Staly continued. "Even after 70 felony charges for various crimes and convicted 31 times since 2004 he hasn’t learned his lesson. Time for him to go away to prison so he can no longer prey on people."

The tag attached to the Kia Johnson was driving belonged to a 2007 Saturn Outlook from Daufuskie Island, SC, which he had attached to the Florida tag with double-sided tape. It was confirmed that the attached tag was reported stolen from Beaufort, SC, FCSO said.

Johnson claimed he didn’t know why his Florida tag was “concealed” by the South Carolina tag or where the tag came from. Then he told deputies he “found it.” Johnson was arrested without incident, according to FCSO.

Deputies searched of the vehicle and found the same double-sided tape in the center console and stuck to the visor sunglass holder. Behind the passenger seat, a purse was recovered with identifying documents for a Clay County, FL resident, who confirmed she was a victim of a car burglary on July 8, FCSO said.

Along with the purse, deputies also found two laptop computers and four cell phones, with one of the laptops appearing to be owned by a healthcare company. Also recovered was a green notebook containing multiple usernames and password credentials for medical databases, believed to belong to the laptop owner’s company, according to FCSO.

Johnson was questioned about the items found in the vehicle and told deputies he bought the laptop off the Internet, but didn’t know where it was from. Utilizing investigative techniques, deputies confirmed the owner of the laptop to be a healthcare company, FCSO said.

Along with his recent charges in Pompano Beach, FL, Johnson has previously been charged by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Plantation Police Department, Coral Springs Police Department, Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware State University Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

"I’m proud of the deputy who was patrolling our roadways that led to putting this felon back behind bars where he belongs,” Sheriff Staly said.