The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is on the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A train and car collided in Monroe County at the Estes Road crossing off Highway 41, according to Monroe County EMA Director and Fire Chief Matthew Jackson.

Jackson said the train was moving at a low rate of speed at the time of the crash.

He said there were minor injuries to the driver of the car. The person refused medical treatment.