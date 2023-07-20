Mother and teen son found dead after being hit by train in Wilcox County

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers says deputies responded to a call about a train crash on Highway 159 near Double Run Road.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A mother and her teen son has died after getting hit by a train in Wilcox county on Thursday just before noon.

When deputies arrived they found the train blocking the intersection and a Kia off the highway.

Rodgers said they went to the Kia, where they found 17-year-old Dallas Dozier and his mother, 34-year-old Brandy Drinnon.

He says they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety says the crossing arms were lowered before the train came.

Sheriff Rodgers says witnesses saw the Kia go around the crossing arms.

The Wilcox sheriff's office did get in contact with the next of kin.