Residents evacuated after 'major' train derailment in Lilburn ignites fire involving hazardous materials

As of 6 a.m., the half-mile evacuation area has been lifted.

LILBURN, Ga. — Several agencies remain on the scene of a "major" train derailment in Lilburn along the CSX line, Gwinnett fire officials said early Sunday morning. Around a 38 cars of the nearly 170 derailed.

They said the derailment caused a chemical spill and fire involving hazardous materials at around 1:40 a.m. The incident expanded along the line from Main Street in Lilburn to Harmony Grove Road.

Several railcars were engulfed in flames shortly after firefighters arrived between Jon Jeff Drive NW and Bailey Drive SW. Lilburn Police had made contact with the lead locomotive that was derailed and assisted the engineer and conductor to safety near Main Street. Both were transported to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Hazmat technicians performed atmospheric monitoring in the area and began initiating spill control measures with difficulty due to the swollen creek, fire officials said.

With the fire involving hazardous materials, a decision was made to begin evacuation of the area closest to the fire at around 3 a.m. Lilburn Police and firefighters assisted with this task and the Reverse 911 system was activated by the Gwinnett County E911 Communications Center.

By 6 a.m., officials said the half-mile evacuation has been lifted.

Firefighters will continue to remain on scene throughout the day on Sunday and support CSX operations. They said CSX is "working with environmental cleanup companies to minimize impact to the environment."

A Gwinnett fire spokesman said weather could have played a factor into the crash, however, he could not confirm that. He also did not have a specific name for the chemicals being transported. 11Alive has reached out to CSX for more information.

Lilburn Police said drivers should expect traffic issues and streets closed throughout the morning in the area between Main Street and and Rockbridge. As of 7:30 a.m., Main Street is closed between Railroad and Joy Lane.

"Please shelter in place where possible," the department said on Facebook.

Police also said Lilburn City Park is closed and that the Greenway Trail between Main Street and Harmony Grove, along with the park near Velva Court, would be closed for "at least the next 3 days."

Return to 11alive.com for updates on this developing story.