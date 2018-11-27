Tuesday morning, crews started working to clear wreckage after a train derailed in Macon County.

The Montezuma posted pictures of overturned train cars laying around the tracks, warning people commuting to work or school to avoid the Buckcreek Bypass are in Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Police say it was a CSX train that derailed. No word if anyone was injured.

13WMAZ spoke to CSX over the phone. At 8 10 a.m., they had no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

