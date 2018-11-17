People in Byromville. located in Dooly County are being asked to evacuate the area after a train derailed Saturday morning.

Fire Chief Brett Walls says between fifteen and thirty cars fell off of a bridge onto Highway 90. He added that a Haz-Mat team advised them to evacuate a half-mile in every direction of the accident.

"If you know the town of Byromville, that's practically the whole town," he said.

Walls said the cars contain non-odorous propane and that's the reason for the evacuation.

He says so far they haven't had any injuries associated with the accident.

