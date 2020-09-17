x
Train derails in Washington County

Sheriff Joel Cochran says several cars are off the track after a train derailment this afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is on their way to the scene of train derailment that happened Thursday.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, it happened just after noon Thursday around McCoy Pond Road.

He says a Norfolk Southern train derailed and several cars are off the track. They don’t believe there are any injuries, but they need to use a Polaris to get down to the scene.

At this time, the cause of the derailment is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

