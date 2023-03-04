Trash complaints pile up in Warner Robins, code enforcement steps in with clean-up

If homeowners or businesses don't comply with the 14-day notice they could have to pay fines or go to court.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Complaints have piled up bout trash behind two stores in Warner Robins but it takes just as long to clean up the mess and it took to make it.



Many have made complaints about scattered debris near the Lowe's and Walmart in Warner Robins.

But, as crews work to clean the mess, the city says it’s no overnight process. In fact, it could take at least 14 days.

"We usually send the business or homeowner a letter. We give them 14 days to come in compliance and clean it up or whatever they need to do to get the situation resolved,” Brian Wise with Code Enforcement said.

Sides of the roadway are littered with debris, but where does it come from?

Wise says the mess comes from every and anywhere.

"It gets blown here from garbage trucks, other businesses, household items, just different situations when the trash gets blown over here,” he said.

If code enforcement spots a mess, cleanup can start with a "proactive case", the city acting on its own, or people can submit a complaint.

Wise says they do their best to address everything quickly.

"We go around the whole city, but people have to realize we have a 14-day period to give them time to get it cleaned up. We can't just go in and cite someone unless we give them opportunity," he said.

Around the area some of Warner Robins homeless population have been known to panhandle and some speculate that they're to blame for the mess.

This is a speculation Wise says he wants to clean up.

"Yeah, the homeless is not responsible for this. I mean, this is blown trash, they're not coming over here dumping," he said.

Next time you're in need of help from code enforcement, Wise says compliance and patience can go a long way.

