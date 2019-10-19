MACON, Ga. — Some folks in Twiggs County say people are treating dirt roads like landfills. Alton White drives on Friendship Church Road in Twiggs County every day.

"Somebody dumped this trash. It looks like somebody had a big party," said White.

Sometimes he sees beer cans and small amounts of trash on the road, but he says he noticed the big pile of trash about two weeks ago.

"Well, I was disgusted just to think that somebody would step low enough to just throw their trash out on a public road," said White.

Colonel James Faulk with the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says dumping trash is illegal and deputies can arrest and fine the person responsible.

Deputy Wesley Ransom with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says dumping trash is a problem that sometimes crosses county lines.

"We recently had a case on Stallings Road where folks from Milledgeville came up and dropped a number of household trash bags," said Ransom.

He says deputies went through the trash, found their information, and charged them.

"Unfortunately, we see this most often on dirt roads. People, I guess, have less respect for the people that live on dirt roads and think that is less cared for," said Ransom.

He says Jones County regularly maintains the dirt roads. Someone could face a $275 for littering or have to pay a fine of up to $680 for dumping trash on a dirt road or on private property.

In Twiggs County, the courts says fines range anywhere between $300 and $1,000.

"Hopefully, somebody will get it up. If not, I'll have to," said White.

White says there is a public trash dump just five miles from the road.

Colonel Faulk says trash dumping on dirt roads is more common than on paved roads because people think it's easier to get away with.

