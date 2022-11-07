Trash piles up at north Macon apartment complex: What to do if it happens in your neighborhood

Debbie O'Neal and her neighbors say the trash buildup at Adrian on Riverside is an ongoing problem.

MACON, Ga. — Boxes, mattresses, and even a spare microwave -- Debbie O'Neal says when she walks out the door each morning at Adrian on Riverside, this is what she sees.

"I hadn't been here long at all. Maybe two months, and the trash started building up like this," O'Neal said. "They'll get it removed every, I don't know, couple months. Then, it's right back here."

O'Neal and her neighbors say the trash buildup is an ongoing problem.

"Supposed to be no furniture up here at all. That means no furniture. No box springs. No mattresses," O'Neal said. "I have tried to contact the front office. They blame it on the trash people. I have contacted the corporate office who owns the property."

No luck, she says. She and her neighbors reported it to Macon-Bibb County Code Enforcement.

"When we got out there we found an overflowing trash bin, dumpster that was in really, really bad shape," said Code Enforcement Director JT Ricketson.

Ricketson says they issued a notice of violation and recommended some changes.

"It looked like they needed at least another bin, and maybe a different type of bin. I think the one that they had was an open top. And a lot of times those are not the best," Ricketson said.

He says it looks like they've already started to clean up the trash pile. If you notice a similar issue at your apartment complex, he asks you to call the department at (478) 803-0470.

A representative with Adrian on Riverside says the trash is picked up every Friday, and only piled up because of evictions. She declined to comment further, as did the regional manager. They asked us to leave the property.