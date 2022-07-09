Travel center to come to Perry's I-75 Exit

The state considers this project as a Development of Regional Impact.

PERRY, Ga. — Those stopping off I-75 may soon have a new place to brake.

A proposal for a travel center off exit 138 in Perry details plans for a truck stop and a new fast-food restaurant.

Most can agree, the city of Perry has its benefits.

"Yea, it’s growing and it’s a great place to do business," Hazel Kersey said.

Kersey has a business near I-75. She says she knows firsthand how important it is to accommodate everyone to keep the economy thriving.

But something is missing.

"It needs a truck stop. I mean, they really do. A load of trucks come through here, tractor trailers," she said.

That will soon change, as a proposed travel center along I-75 will give drivers a reason to pump their brakes.

It’s what a Jackson developer and the city of Perry plan to call “JP Travel center Perry", a truck stop that will even have a new fast-food restaurant.

"I think it'd be great. I think it'd bring more business economy you know to the area, anything that could help businesses grow," Kersey said.

The state considers this project what's known as a Development of Regional Impact. That's a large-scale development likely to have regional effects beyond the city of Perry. Kersey says she sees plenty of trucks having to make do -- so the stop is overdue.

"The truckers don't have that around here. I've had several that would park across in the field over there to get their rest because a lot of places don't allow trucks to stop and stay overnight which I don't understand,” she said.

Details of the project like when work will begin and which fast food restaurant will be attached are unknown right now.