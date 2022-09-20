Travis Jean Emporium moving to corner of Cherry and Third streets and other downtown business relocations

Owner Scott Mitchell says with the added space more people can comfortably move around the shop.

MACON, Ga. — A lot of businesses are coming to downtown Macon, but many others are merely moving locations.

Travis Jean Emporium and the Bohemian Den recently moved onto the corner of Third and Cherry Street after five years at their previous downtown location.

Their new home used to be Comic Plus.

“And really just laid the shop out more and kind of departmentalize where things are kind of grouped together to that you can kind of find things easier,” Mitchell said.

He says that the Macon communities support has been a part of their journey to a larger location.

“I have never lived in a community that has supported me as much as this community does. I mean what an awesome place to live. Everyone is so supportive; everyone loves the shop. They love our mission, they love our goals and they just love being a part of it which is really cool,” Mitchell said.

The shop will have a grand opening weekend for their new location that this packed with not only shopping but music and fun.

On October 7, will be the official ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. and then a night of music by Charles Davis and James Worsham later in the evening.

On Saturday, Chance Moorman will be performing and DJ As I Am will be playing that night. On Sunday, Dean Brown and Dub Shack will be playing in the afternoon.

“So not just a weekend of shopping but I also wanted to include the aspects of music. I love music, it’s such a beautiful part of my journey through life and I really wanted to showcase some of my favorite artists and really just give a different experience to the shopping downtown,” Mitchell said.

He says it's awesome to see downtown Macon growing.

“I'm super excited, especially about this end of Cherry Street because all of these places have been purchased or rented and their really in the process of really creating a really cool area of town,” Mitchell said.

Other businesses in downtown have shifted locations as well.

Comics Plus is now located next to Macon Bear Company.

Daiquiris and More opened a second location on Martin Luther King Boulevard where the Tic Tok Room used to be.

Fresh Produce Records moved onto Cherry Street across from Reboot Retrocade and Bar.