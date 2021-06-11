Two teens among victims who died during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

The known ages of the victims are 14, 16, 21, 21, 23, 23 and 27. The eighth victim's age is unknown at this time, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

HOUSTON — Investigators are starting to share a little bit of information on the eight people who lost their lives during Friday night's Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Less than 24 hours after the tragic incident, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released the ages of seven out of the eight victims. Two of them were teenagers.

The ages of the victims are 14, 16, 21, 21, 23, 23 and 27. The eighth victim is unknown at this time, according to Turner.

KHOU 11 News confirmed one of the victims was identified as a ninth-grade student from Memorial High School, according to Spring Branch ISD.

The family members of six victims have been notified. Turner confirmed that one of the victims was from out of town.

"Last night was tragic on many different levels," Turner said during a media briefing Saturday afternoon.

Officials said events started to really escalate at about 9:30 p.m. when a crowd surge took place during one of Travis Scott's performances. They said hundreds of people were injured during this time.

A total of 25 people had to be hospitalized. Eight died, 13 remain hospitalized, and as of Saturday afternoon, four had been discharged. One of the individuals who remain hospitalized is a 10-year-old who is still in critical condition, officials confirmed.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he knows there are a lot of narratives being circulated around about what caused the deaths of these eight individuals, but at this time, this incident is still a very active investigation and the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Finner admitted to one of the narratives being investigated is that drugs were being injected into festivalgoers. Finner said he and his department are looking into a report of a security guard becoming unconscious after being pricked by a needle. The security guard was attempting to grab someone when he felt the prick and went down. A medical team had to administer NARCAN to the security guard who then regained consciousness. He was examined and there was a prick mark found on his neck, Finner said.

This incident remains a very active investigation.

A memorial is being built outside NRG Park for the victims.

