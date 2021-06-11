'Absolutely devastated' Travis Scott releases statement following deaths at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON — Travis Scott released a statement this morning, following Friday night's deadly incident at the Astroworld Festival.
Eight people were killed and many more were sent to the hospital. There were hundreds more treated at the scene, according to the Houston Fire Department
Below is the statement.
"I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.
Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thanks you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support.
Love you all"
Kylie Jenner also released a statement her Instagram story late Saturday night.
“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community. I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would we have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone affected.”