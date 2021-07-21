Travis Tritt to perform at Macon City Auditorium in November

30 years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe. A Marietta, Ga. native, Travis Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.” His three-decade career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the Country radio charts.