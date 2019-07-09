MACON, Ga. — Shawn Montgomery, owner of Montgomery Inc. Tree Service, has been working with trees since 1983, but on Friday, he took on something he's never seen before: a tree growing inside of a building.

Montgomery and his crew were asked to remove an almost 70-foot tall hackberry tree that had grown in an old two-story brick furnace building at Willingham Sash & Door on Seventh Street.

"That section of the building didn't have a roof on it anymore, and since it didn't have a roof, a tree had grown there," says Montgomery. "I came and I found this amazing situation to take a tree down."

Montgomery started working on the tree around 9 a.m. and had it chopped down by noon, but it wasn't an easy job.

"We had to battle several things -- bees, hard-to-get-to vines. There was also all kinds of metal pipes and things that are obsolete, but they were in the way," says Montgomery.

People at Willingham Sash & Door wanted the tree taken down because its roots were disrupting the building, one that has been in Macon since the 1880s.

"This has a really long and rich history for Macon," says Benton Poole, superintendent at Willingham. "If we keep letting it go, it's gonna be gone and that's a part of history."

Montgomery says that this has been one of his unique projects to date. "I sent a text to my brother saying, 'Not my typical day at the office,'" says Montgomery.

Poole estimates that the tree was around 40 or 50 years old.

