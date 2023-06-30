Athens' Legendary Tree: The viral tale of property rights and independence

The story of the tree that owns itself has spread far and wide, with people across the country admiring its independence, but does it actually own itself?

ATHENS, Ga. — An old legend in Athens centers around the famous Tree that Owns Itself, and the tale behind it has exploded online, but can a piece of property actually have property rights?

Local residents are convinced that this tree's independence has become a magnet for visitors from all corners of the country. Peggy Galis, a cherished longtime resident, proudly exclaims that Athens is the best town in the world, a place that beckons people to lay down their roots.

The town's pride shines through in the careful tending of properties, but one tree, in particular, has become the hottest topic of conversation.

"We're talking about six to 10 groups of curious folks coming to catch a glimpse," Galis reveals.

While living just around the corner, she said the tree's lore had drawn people from all over, including Canada and across the US.

Flashback to 1890, and The Tree That Owns Itself graced the front page of the Athens Banner-Herald. A century-old report claimed the property owner took a bold step, heading to the courthouse to file a deed.

"He loved the tree so much that he gave it to itself, with an 8-foot radius to protect it from ever being chopped down," Galis recounts the heartwarming story.

Former UGA Professor, and member of the Athens Historic Society, Bill Mann, captivated by the tale upon his arrival in town, was quite interested in the work that the city went through to safeguard the tree's roots and utilities.

"The city has cut the street around it so the roots won't be hurt; the city has run the utilities around it," Mann said.

He decided to conduct a fact-check on the story; lo and behold, it was all a fantastical fabrication! The tree turned out to be a tall tale, surprising even Galis, who had faithfully shared the myth with everyone.

Yet, despite the truth being revealed, the myth has nestled itself deep within the hearts of Athens' old and new residents alike. UGA student Dylan Gavron proudly calls Athens home, adorning his walls with a framed picture of the iconic tree.

Gavron insists that the lore has shaped how people perceive the tree, and even some city officials assert that the tree owns itself, cementing its legendary status.

"And they think that Athens is that kind of town that a tree would be saved for generations," Galis said. "Because someone loved it."

So, the big question remained: Does the tree indeed own itself?

"In my mind, and I believe in the minds of our entire community, the tree owns itself," Mayor Girtz confidently asserts, keeping the legend alive in the hearts of those who love Athens.

A 1940 storm may have knocked down the tree planted in the 1800s, but thanks to the Junior Ladies Garden Club of Athens, an acorn from the original tree grew into the magnificent beauty standing on the property today.