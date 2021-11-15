Driving Me Crazy!: Tree roots make for a bumpy ride on Baker Road in Houston County

One Houston County woman says a road in her neighborhood is driving her crazy

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Traveling around Central Georgia, we know all the trouble spots. They’re places where driving is difficult, or even dangerous.

One Houston County woman says a road in her neighborhood is driving her crazy! Baker Road is a small side street off North Davis Drive.

Driving down Baker Road in Warner Robins, you may notice that the street is bumpy. It’s just one of the problems Rita Shelley has with the street that leads to her house.

“There's tree roots that are uplifting through the road making, literally, speed bumps. It's very difficult to go through the street. It's kind of treacherous,” said Shelley.

She says some big vehicles barely fit down the road.

“It's a terrible narrow road. The school bus goes down the road and goes over the speed bumps and you see them just… the poor little kids are just rocking back and forth, back and forth. It's saddening,” she said.

She says houses stood at the end of her street when she moved to Baker Road in 2000. Crews tore them down and now people use the area to dump trash and old furniture.

"Anything they don't want, they dump down the street. They even dump their animals,” she said.

She thinks something needs to be done because it’s too dangerous for travel.

"I'd like to see them come down and remove some of these tree branches that are so dangerous so we can get up and down the road,” she said. “I'd like the road fixed, where the roots are coming up. I don't think it's going to take much.”

She also wants guardrails around the sharp curves.

13WMAZ reached out to the Houston County Public Works and they say that they've put in a request for a work order to be done on Baker Road. They also say that their engineering department will be out there soon to do an evaluation.

