'It's crazy': Tree splits through four rooms of Macon home after storm

MACON, Ga. — Some people in Macon are looking at storm cleanup and repairs.

Latonya Hallman says when she saw a storm warning she never thought it would cause all this.

"I didn't think it was going to get this bad. They were saying it was going to rain but I didn't think it would ever root up that big tree sitting right there,” Hallman said.

But it did, taking her by surprise around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

"I was asleep, heard a loud now and came out, seen that the tree was in the kitchen," she said.

And the damage it left behind is extensive.

"It’s all the way through one of my bedrooms, my dining room, it’s in my kitchen, my washroom and, of course, outside. I had just moved my car; it fell on top of my car. It’s crazy,” she told 13WMAZ.

Across Bibb County there have been flooded streets with standing water with some people braving the flood waters and driving straight through.

In downtown Macon, some saw downed power lines in the streets.

The city's terminal station even had a brush with flooding and near the campus of Central High school more trees were ripped from the ground.

Now that the storm seems to have calmed, Hallman and her family are looking things over and preparing for what's to come.

"We're definitely going to clean it up but all I can say is to god be the glory. To God be the glory,” she said.