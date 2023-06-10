Trending Talkers: Here's what our viewers were talking about this week!

A skydiving record, fat bear week, and an upcoming performance at the Georgia National Fair sparked some comments.

MACON, Ga. — Getting off the ground, bulky bears, and a performance at the Georgia National Fair.

Those are the topics morning producer Alex Guevara broke down in this week's trending talkers.

104 year old Dorothy Hoffner from Chicago has a lot of us beat when it comes to bravery. She left her walker on the ground to make a tandem jump - certifying her as the oldest person ever to skydive.

Hoffner's first jump was at 100, a few years ago.

Just like Pamela, Alex hopes he can make it to 100 and live up to the standards people like Hoffner set.



He also thinks he's with Cheryl on this one -- as cool as the record is, he's keen to stay grounded.

When Alex mentions brackets, you might think of trying to figure out which sports team is going to playoffs.

But what about... fat bears?

That's right, it's the time of year where bears start bulking up for the winter and Katmai National Park up in Alaska holds Fat Bear Week.

Sara has the right energy here - showing plenty of enthusiasm for the bears.

Brackets are already open and you can put in who you think is going to take the trophy. Alex is behind Bear 480 -Otis all the way. Digital content producer Mallory Morgan is an enthusiastic fan of bear 747.

To vote for who you think will win, you can find voting information and profiles of each of the bears linked here!

Whether you get to the Georgia National Fair when the gate opens at 10 a.m., or you mosey on over to Perry a little later in the day, there's plenty of music, food, and games waiting for you.

Georgia native Clayton Hackle is taking the stage this year and his appearance has people excited!

Tenille is ready to hear him play that blend of Josh Turner, Alan Jackson, and Dierks Bentley.

Heather actually met him on the way to a football game, and she said he was pretty good!

You can head to the fair and hear him play from October 9th to the 12th.

That's it for this week's trending talkers!