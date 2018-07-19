We'll finish out the week hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances possible mainly along and south of I-16 for the next couple of days. Rain chances increase and temperatures lower as we head into next week.

Today...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms, mainly south and east of Macon. Highs in the low 90s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms, mainly south and east of Macon. Highs in the low to middle 90s.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday... Partly sunny. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night....Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

