Treutlen County preps for Ian's effects

MACON, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian pushes its way through Florida, some in Central Georgia are also getting ready for possible effects.

Some folks in Treutlen County don't seem too worried. The county's emergency management director, Josh Love, says for the most part, things are business as usual.

Soperton is home for Fredrick Baker. Always has been, and will be for a while. Baker even started a business there: Baker's Barbecue.

"Everything is the best thing on the menu. Everything is the best thing on the menu. No matter when you come, or time of day you come," Baker said.

The place is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It's the window where Central Georgia may see some effects from Hurricane Ian. Baker isn't too worried.

"A little extra water here, a little extra toilet tissue there," he said. "Not as worried here as I am about my people in Florida."

They live in Tampa, where Ian bore down Wednesday. Baker last spoke to them Tuesday. Seems like calm, cool and collected runs in the family.

"They were more calm than I was!" he laughed.

Also relaxed over potential effects is Treutlen EMA Director Josh Love. He says things there are business as usual. Most hurricane supplies remain on the shelves. He's watching the forecast closely.

"The rain does cause issues sometimes, but as dry as it's been, we're expecting the rain to just soak into the ground and not cause a big issue," Love said.

That means Baker is free to focus on his restaurant and his family down south.

"Just hoping for the best. Just praying for my people down in Florida," Baker said.

While Love isn't too concerned about any effects from the storm, he says you can pick up an extra case of water at the grocery store if that makes you feel more comfortable. You can also fill up your bathtub before the storm comes so you can use plumbing.

As of now, Baker's Barbecue will stay open Thursday through Saturday, as long as they have power.