Treutlen vs. Johnson County football game canceled due to threats

The Board of Education says a person with ties to Johnson County has made threats to people after a suspected gang-related shooting in Treutlen

SOPERTON, Ga. — As most Central Georgia high schools gear up for another football Friday night, two rivals will spend the night at home after a forfeit.

In a post on their Facebook page, Treutlen County Schools said they decided to cancel Friday's matchup after hearing about a person who apparently made threats in connection with the game.

They said it resulted from a recent gang-related shooting.

Treutlen said the threat came from a person with ties to Johnson County, and it resulted in a school lockdown on Thursday.

Johnson County superintendent Ed Morris says he's disappointed that Treutlen decided to forfeit.

"We tried to work as much as we could and it was our senior night, [we] tried to move the game, but couldn't correlate that with the officiating so our hands were sort of tied,” said Morris.

Friday was supposed to be Senior Night for the Johnson County Trojans, but that will now be on Oct 8.