There's a seat at Parkwood Elementary School that's empty.

A desk full of supplies, that no one is using.

"Only one child knew when they came in. The rest of the children didn't know," said 2nd grade teacher Teena Jones.

For the second time in less than four months, the school is mourning the loss of a student.

Last week, 7-year-old Trey Baker was killed by a falling branch while playing in his yard. Suddenly, his teacher Teena Jones' class was one short.

"You know, I had to get it together for the children and then when they're not here -- that's when I can let down," said Jones..

She says she's doing her best to help the kids process the loss, but also trying to remember the good times with him.

"Trey loved to have fun. He always had a big smile on his face," she said.

And it wasn't just his smile. Jones says Trey was the kind of kid who wanted to make other people happy.

"At the end of the day, I'd hear him whispering to some of the other children, 'Let's clean up Ms. Jones' table and surprise her,'" said Jones.

And if she could say anything to him now?

"I miss ya, Trey," said Jones. "I miss that big smile of yours and I miss my hug every day when you told me you love me and I told you I loved you."

As for that chair?

It might be empty now, but the memory of the person who sat there -- Jones says that's not going anywhere.

Trey's family has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, you can find the page here.

© 2018 WMAZ