PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday a judge ruled to delay the trial of one of the two inmates accused of murdering a pair of prison guards during an escape in Putnam County back in June 2017.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says Judge Allison Burleson made the ruling in order to allow time for mental testing for Ricky Dubose.

The defense argues Dubose does not have the mental capacity to legally face the death penalty.

A new trial date will be set for sometime after next January.

The other inmate charged in the case, Donnie Rowe, is set for a trial during the last week of October.

Sheriff Sills says a jury will be selected in Grady County, and then brought to Putnam County to hear the case.

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from January 2018, when Dubose plead not guilty to his charges.

