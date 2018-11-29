A trial date is set for one of two men accused of murdering a pair of corrections officers during a central Georgia prison escape.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says a judge ordered that the death penalty trail for Ricky Dubose be moved to Brunswick in Glynn County.

The judge also set the trial to begin on September 30 of next year.

Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe are accused of overpowering and murdering two corrections officers during a prison bus escape in Putnam County.

Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue were shot to death during the escape back in June 2017.

© 2018 WMAZ