Triangle Arts hosts Macon's 4/20 Festival in effort to educate people about cannabis

Along with live music, art, and food trucks, you could also find also vendors selling CBD products, the chemical ingredient in marijuana, which is legal in Georgia.

Aside from just celebrating all things cannabis, they aimed to educate people about what's legal and what isn't.

Vendors sold things like gummies, drinks, and oils.

Wednesday afternoon, they hosted an informational session about local and state laws, including how things are changing locally and nationally for hemp and CBD.

Colin Penndorf, executive director of Triangle Arts, says they're also advocating to make marijuana-smoking legal here.

Terry Passmore is a vendor who owns New Hope Herbal LLC. He says he hopes to see more events like this and surrounding counties getting on board.

"We can throw all these events, but if no one comes down who is curious enough to come down to listen to see, then it's still like the wind blowing in that tree right there," Passmore said.

If you're wondering about the name, 4/20 originated as a code for when people would gather to smoke marijuana.