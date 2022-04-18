'Hippie, trippy and artistic fun': Triangle Arts plans Macon's first 4/20 Fest

The event will feature food trucks, CBD infused drinks, live music, and a very special artist showcase.

MACON, Ga. — Triangle Arts Macon is planning Macon-Bibb County's inaugural 4/20 Festival. The event will feature food trucks, CBD infused drinks, live music, and a very special artist showcase.

“4/20 has been long celebrated as a kind of hippie holiday and so the Macon 4/20 Festival is a kickoff and kind of our foray into the hippie, trippy and artistic fun,” said executive director Colin Penndorf.

Penndorf says the story behind 4/20 as a day of celebration for cannabis enthusiasts began in the 70s when a group of UC Berkley students had classes ending around 4:10 p.m., which meant they would have time to meet up for a smoke break by 4:20 p.m.

Ever since then, 4/20 festivals have been happening all over the world. Some focus on the legalization of marijuana, and others are more interested in the fun and freedom aspects of the day.

Macon’s festival hopes to be a bit of both. Penndorf says he thinks Macon and Triangle Arts have what it takes to host a festival and support local CBD shops.

Some of those shops, like West Collective, are homegrown here in Macon.

“It’s already a date that a lot of people know and it gives something very specific to celebrate, and since we have these CBD products in town and Delta 8 and Delta 10 products, I figured why not showcase those? Bring them out here into kind of this conglomerate of fun,” said Penndorf.

Even if you're not interested in any 4/20 related products, there will still be other activities to check out.

Artist Martin Fromm will be displaying his newest photography series, which are shots of his photography taken every day at 4:20 p.m. for at least six years. There will also be poetry readings and time for meditation.

Of course, Macon’s festival will also feature speakers giving guests a rundown of federal, state and local laws around marijuana.

In 2019, Bibb County Commissioners decreased penalties for marijuana by voting those with less than an ounce on their person can now pay a $75 fine, which was previously a $1,000 fine or a year in jail.

Penndorf hopes the festival reignites a conversation about where legislation currently stands.

“Having a $75 fine, that’s fine, but it’d be very nice to have it legal where we could all actually go and support local stores that are selling this. We could support the medical side of this and really see the benefits hit the state,” he said.

The event will be held at Triangle Arts Macon Wednesday from 3-10 p.m. Advance tickets are $10, or $15 at the door. There's an additional $5 parking fee for those who want to park onsite.