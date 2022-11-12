Triangle Arts Macon hosts Christmas art show

People had the option to come help paint a giant pair of angel wings, as well as shop from local artists!

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon could come out to the Triangle Arts Macon Christmas Show on Sunday to shop for the holidays.

The show featured a giant pair of 7x12 foot tall wooden angel wings that were donated by a local artist named V.

People had the option to paint feathers of the wings on the wall, which made a giant collage of color for all to see.

The show also had works from Triangle Arts creatives as well as items from several Central Georgia vendors.

Some of the vendors included 'All My Marbles' Jewelry, 'Colors of the Sea,' 'The Sirens Bench,' 'DK Designs 4,' ' 16 Paws LLC,' and many more.

There were handcrafted jewelry and ornaments, candles, jams and jellies, dog treats, baked goods, ceramic art, and several other goodies.