3 killed in multi-car accident in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three people are dead after an accident in Houston County Friday.

According to Coroner Danny Galpin, it happened sometime after midday near the intersection of Dunbar Road and Elberta Road.

He says it involved three vehicles and three people in one of the cars died. The other two drivers went to the hospital.

He says the deceased haven’t been identified yet and they are pulling tag information to determine to owns the vehicle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.