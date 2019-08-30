MONTICELLO, Georgia — Country music star Trisha Yearwood is back in her hometown of Monticello Friday night.

She's holding an album release party, and she says she's overwhelmed by the amount of support the town is showing her.

Watch the video to hear Yearwood speak about her reunion with old friends, her feelings about her new album, and more.

Sabrina Burse is in Monticello for the party, and she'll have more on Yearwood's visit on 13WMAZ News at 11.

