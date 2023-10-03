Around 135 employees to be affected by 'temporary lay off' from Trojan Battery Company

A statement from the company says they hope the lay-offs only last for 6 months.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — The Trojan Battery Company in Sandersville, Georgia is going to lose around 135 employees in what they expect to be 'temporary lay-offs'.

In a statement, they say that "challenging business conditions and circumstances impacting operations" are the reasons for the lay-offs.

They said they expect the lay-offs "not to exceed 6 months in duration."

The Trojan Company said they are working to provide information and resources to employees and to notify the workers as soon as possible.

The full statement can be found below:

"As a result of challenging business conditions and circumstances impacting operations, Trojan Battery Company (“Trojan”) has made the difficult decision to temporarily lay-off some of our workforce at the Trojan facility in Sandersville, Georgia. Approximately 135 employees will be affected by what is currently planned as a temporary lay-off not to exceed 6 months in duration. Trojan is working to provide information and resources to the displaced employees and has implemented procedures to notify and recall workers as soon as possible."

- Statement from Trojan Battery Company, LLC

Sandersville is part of the Central Savannah River Area, and in the 2010 census, had a population of around 5,912 people.