MACON, Ga. — According to a news release, Poppy, Branch, and the rest of the Trolls will come to life with three performances at the Macon Coliseum on June 2-3, 2020

It says their first ever live tour will be jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness.

There is one show at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, and two at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

Tickets start at $19 and there are a limited number of VIP Party tickets that start at $109 – they include premium seating, a souvenir lanyard, and an after show meet-and-greet.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 20 on Ticketmaster or in-person at the Macon Coliseum Box Office.

Here’s a description of the show:

The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Troll Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won’t want to miss!

The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

MORE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison reveal 2020 stadium tour dates

Jill Scott announces Macon tour date

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page