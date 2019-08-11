MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol says a trooper was at fault in a Thursday night wreck that injured two other people.

According to a news release, it happened around 7:10 pm. on Highway 24 in Baldwin County.

They say the trooper was traveling north and tried to make a left turn into a private drive. The cruiser collided with a Mitsubishi Eclipse headed south.

The Eclipse struck the right side of the cruiser.

The state patrol says the driver and passenger in the Eclipse were taken to a hospital. The trooper complained of minor injuries but was not treated.

According to the news release, the state patrol blamed the accident on the trooper's failure to yield.

They have not identified the trooper or said whether they will be cited or disciplined.

