Troubled history: A timeline of problems at Crystal Lake Apartments

WMAZ learned through an open records request that Bibb County inspectors cited the Crystal Lake Apartments for dozens of code violations since 2017, including 9 from September of 2017.

One of them cited "structures unfit for human occupancy."

The situation drew outspoken criticism from county officials.

"From what I can tell, we have a management company who has been largely uninterested in providing a decent quality of life," said County Commissioner Virgil Watkins.

County inspectors gave owners 10 days to fix those September 2017 violations, but it wasn't until more than a year later that they issued an official summons to answer for the violations in court.

Mayor Robert Reichert said the delay was caused, in part, by a funding problem at the inspector's office.

"I'm afraid we're going to have to come up with some additional resources ourselves to hire additional inspectors. Our code enforcement -- don't hold me exactly to the numbers, but for purposes of illustration --I think we've gone from something like 10 inspectors to 2," he said.

County spokesperson Chris Floore later told WMAZ that number was actually 4, after 2 new inspectors had been hired earlier that week.

John Baker, the property maintenance manager with the county, shed more light on the delay.

According to Baker, the county tried to work with Crystal Lake Apartments management to get the problems fixed.

"Since the initial violations, Code Enforcement has had numerous phone conversations and on-site meetings with property management and maintenance on their progress," said Baker in a written statement. "The ultimate goal was to get them to bring the buildings up to a safe level."

However, Baker says that didn't happen.

"A court summons was issued because of the lack of progress on the repairs for the violations noted in September 2017," he said.

He said that summons had nothing to do with the issues tied to the recent evacuation.

"None of this includes the violations noted in the past few weeks," he said. "Code Enforcement Officers have inspected almost all of the buildings. In every building or unit where inspectors were allowed inside, violations were found. There were also external violations that were noted."

The problems for residents didn't stop there. Days after the evacuation, tenants in the high- and mid-rise units who had been evacuated were told they couldn't come back.

Property management said those leases were terminated after the county deemed the apartments uninhabitable.

Trouble could be coming for the rest of the property's residents next.

The Macon Water Authority posted new notices last week stating that the water at the remaining units in the complex would be shut off in 30 days if management didn't pay its outstanding bill of $39,858 according to Guy Boyle with the MWA.

The MWA has also filed a lien on the property.

The cutoff date for water service, if the bill goes unpaid, is March 20.

As of Tuesday, Boyle said there has not been any communication between his office and property management for "2 weeks."