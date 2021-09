Georgia 511 shows one truck was involved.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation says drivers on I-75 Northbound should find an alternate route after a truck accident at the Pierce Avenue exit.

According to a tweet from GDOT West's Twitter account Wednesday night, all lanes are blocked at milepost 165 exit.

Georgia 511 shows that one truck was involved.

There is no word on any injuries or any details of the accident at this time.