Truck driver charged with shooting at Wilcox County watermelon packing employees

Deputies say the driver was asked to leave after an argument, but he instead got a gun from his truck and threatened to kill employees

PINEVIEW, Ga. — A Miami-based truck driver is charged with aggravated assault after a shooting in Pineview on Monday.

According to the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a watermelon packing shed for a shots-fired call.

Deputies say a truck driver, identified as Rocco DiLaurentis, got into an argument with the dock manager and owner of the packing shed.

He was asked to leave and then started fighting the property owner when the owner was walking DiLaurentis to his truck.

Deputies say DiLaurentis got a gun from his truck and threatened to kill employees at the packing shed.

A shotgun owned by the property owner was fired into the ground and DiLaurentis drove away down Highway 112 while shooting out the window in their direction, according to the news release.

He was arrested and taken to the Wilcox County jail where he is now charged with aggravated assault.