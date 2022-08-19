Truck driver killed when three tractor trailers collide in Monroe County

The sheriff's office identified the victim as a Cobb County man.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe county deputies were called to a car crash on Friday morning on GA 401 North near mile marker 191, according to a news release by the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies began working the scene, and shut down two northbound lanes due to a tractor trailer blocking the roadway.

While responding to that crash, 911 responders began getting calls of another accident just south of the deputies' location, near the truck weigh station.

It involved 3 tractor trailers, and was caused by one truck rear-ending another.

The driver of one tractor trailer was killed, and the sheriff's office identified him as Maddyel Llanes of Cobb County.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident is still under investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates when they are available.