Truck fire shuts down I-75 South in Macon

Reports came in around 2:45 a.m. for the truck fire along I-75

MACON, Ga. — Right now all lanes are shut down along I-75 South near Hardeman Avenue and Forsyth Road.

According to Macon Bibb Fire Department dispatch, the call came in around 2:45 a.m. for the tractor trailer fire.

13WMAZ morning anchor Wanya Reese reported seeing thick smoke coming from the trailer. The on-ramp to 75 from Hardeman Avenue closed, and traffic backed up at least three miles from there on I-75 South.

The Georgia Department Of Transportation 511 page still reported all lanes of I-75 closed at 4 this morning.