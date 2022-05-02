x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Truck fire shuts down I-75 South in Macon

Reports came in around 2:45 a.m. for the truck fire along I-75
Credit: 13WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — Right now all lanes are shut down along I-75 South near Hardeman Avenue and Forsyth Road. 

According to Macon Bibb Fire Department dispatch, the call came in around 2:45 a.m. for the tractor trailer fire. 

13WMAZ morning anchor Wanya Reese reported seeing thick smoke coming from the trailer. The on-ramp to 75 from Hardeman Avenue closed, and traffic backed up at least three miles from there on I-75 South. 

Credit: 13WMAZ

The Georgia Department Of Transportation 511 page still reported all lanes of I-75 closed at 4 this morning.

We are working to get more information on this story and will update you once more becomes available. 

More Videos

In Other News

Bibb investigators still looking for man responsible for road rage shooting