MACON, Ga. — Federal rules and regulations that would limit the number of hours a truck driver can work were suspended across the country.

This will make sure truck drivers are available to transport emergency items while people protect themselves against the coronavirus.

But how are truck drivers holding up with the extra work load?

You might see more trucks on the road than usual in Central Georgia.

"Shelves are empty now. If we are sitting at home, then shelves wouldn't get filled up," said truck driver Dwayne Williams.

Williams has been a truck driver for the last 30 years. He says the coronavirus came as a shock because customers are clearing shelves to stock up on items to protect themselves against the pandemic.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Georgia.

"Trucks aren't getting there fast enough," said Williams.

So, drivers like Williams can transport items to help with coronavirus relief.

This could include things like face masks, hand sanitizer, food and other items.

"It doesn't help if I sit at home and I know I can help out by staying out there constantly running, so I'm going to stay out an extra two weeks," said Williams.

The changes to the driving regulations will last for about the next 30 days, or until the emergency declaration ends, whichever happens first.

Truck drivers who are ill or tired won't be required to drive.

A driver who contacts a motor vehicle carrier to tell them that he or she needs rest right away will be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty before being required to get back on the road.

Williams says he's happy to help because he knows the truck drivers can help make a difference.

"To make sure the shelves stay stocked," said Williams.

Williams says he's taking safety precautions as he heads to make a 45,000 pound delivery in Jacksonville on Monday.

There are weight, length, and height restrictions for some trucks delivering those emergency items through the state.

RELATED HEADLINES

How you can support downtown Macon restaurants amid the threat of coronavirus

VERIFY: Text messages about national quarantine and 'Stafford Act' are fake

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.