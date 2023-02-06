Vehicle rams arch at Rose Hill Cemetery, causes extensive damage

The College Street entrance has been closed off, and the Sheriff's Office says the case is under investigation.

MACON, Ga. — A vehicle rammed into the arch at the College Street entrance of Rose Hill Cemetery on Thursday night.

The case was confirmed by the Rose Hill Cemetery main office and The Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says the case is under investigation, and a report has been filed.

Macon-Bibb spokesperson Chris Floore says they are checking to see if any nearby businesses caught anything on camera.

He says they are getting a contractor to see if the arch can be saved, and if so, how much it will cost.

Until a solution is found, the College Street entrance has been closed off.

J.F. Fernandez, who has repaired graves in Rose Hill, posted photos of the damage on Thursday night.

A black truck did this tonight in Macon, Georgia/ Rose Hill Cemetery 1840. Posted by JF Fernandez on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Rose Hill Cemetery dates back to 1840, and is on the national register of historic places.