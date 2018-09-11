President Donald Trump weighed in on the Georgia election Friday morning in a couple of tweets.

In tweets sent within four minutes of each other, he both complimented Brian Kemp on his campaign and suggested we blame the Russians for the votes that are still being counted days later.

Georgia’s governor race is still tight and has not been certified.

In fact, Democrat Stacey Abrams has not conceded and has vowed to make sure every vote is counted.

There are several absentee and provisional ballots that are still being counted. Friday is the last day for voters with provisional ballots to provide the proper documentation.

Trump’s first tweet said,

“.@BrianKempGA ran a great race in Georgia – he won. It is time to move on!”

The tweet that followed said,

“You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia – but the Election was on Tuesday? Let’s blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin!”

Kemp responded to Trump's tweet echoing his view that the race is over.

This contrasts with Trump’s comments the day after election day when he congratulated Kemp on his win.

In a spirited press conference Wednesday where he touched on a variety of headlines from the election, the president said that Georgia’s elections were efficient.

When asked if he was concerned about the issues people are having voting in Georgia he replied, “I heard it was very efficient in Georgia. I heard it was very efficient.” he said.

Some polling locations in Georgia stayed open until close to midnight because of inefficiencies during the day including forgotten power cords at one location in Gwinnett. In Fulton County, a clerical error lead to only three voting machines being delivered to a busy polling place in Atlanta.

Court orders allowed for those polling locations with issues to stay open longer.

